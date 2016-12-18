Garden designer Adam Frost opens Evergreen Care Trust’s new home in Stamford

Garden designer and five-time Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner Adam Frost officially opened the Evergreen Care Trust’s new home last week.

The trust, which supports about 600 elderly and vulnerable people and their families across Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, moved from its former home on the same site as Stamford Hospital to the former Shyp House in Barnack Road, Stamford, on Wednesday last week.

More than 30 staff, volunteers, trustees and local business leaders raised a toast – courtesy of Waitrose, which supplied the bubbly – as Adam cut the ribbon and declared the new office open.

The award-winning horticulturist, who has just published his new book Real Gardens and appeared in the 2016 series of Gardeners World, took time out of his hectic schedule to attend the event.

Adam, who lives locally and moved to the area to work with Geoff Hamilton at Barnsdale Gardens, said: “I was keen to show my support for Evergreen, a grassroots charity that has been set up to serve the local community.

“I have worked with many different charities over the years and it amazes me how they grow and evolve.

“I’m sure that these new premises will enable Evergreen to continue to expand and improve the lives of even more local people.”

Evergreen provides a range of services including advocacy, befriending, hospital to home, a clean team, community chaplaincy and hand and nail team. Paid-for services include soup deliveries, home support and wellbeing service.

Evergreen chief executive Louise Marsh said: “We were thrilled that Adam came along to show his support and we look forward to working with him in the future. We would also like to thank all the local Business Beacons, who have joined our Lighthouse project and supported the move with goods and services.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity from local businesses, especially Cummins who sent an army of volunteers who worked willingly to help paint much of the interior of our new office and all our other Beacons – Steeles Removals, Will Guy Electricals, Fenland Carpets, Hanson Cement and Roger Mills, and J and L Ball interiors – who have helped transform and make the move run smoothly.”

Evergreen’s relocation was also supported by other local charities including Stamford XT, Stamford and District Kiwanis and the Age UK shop in Stamford, which loaned Christmas decorations to help brighten up the launch event.

Shyp House, owned by Boston Mayflower Housing Association, also has a small outdoor space which Evergreen is hoping to develop – under the expert guidance of Adam – into a garden, benefitting staff, volunteers and members in the spring of next year.

The charity is currently promoting its Friends of Evergreen initiative and is encouraging the public to sign up as a regular donor for as little as a pound per month to help support their work, by financing the six free-to-member services, or a one-off payment which Evergreen will use to directly benefit vulnerable members of the community.

Evergreen is planning to extend the range of services they offer to older members of the community in the coming months and offers a wide range of voluntary roles.

For more information on volunteer and employment opportunities, call 01780 765900, or visit www.evergreencare.org.uk.