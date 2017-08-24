GCSE results: Headteacher at the Deepings School ‘very pleased’

Richard Lord, headteacher of the Deepings School, was very pleased with this year’s set of GCSE results.

He said: “A tremendous amount of work and effort has gone into preparing for these new style examinations and the manner in which pupils and staff have approached the challenge has been really commendable. In addition pupils attended extra support sessions for all subjects at lunchtimes, after school, at weekends and throughout the holidays over the course of the past academic year.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the staff for giving so freely of their time and to the pupils for their fantastic efforts. The support of parents and carers along the way has also been vital because we know that this makes a truly positive impact.

“I only joined the school last September and appreciate that we introduced many swift, decisive and, most importantly, sustainable changes. The way that these changes have been embraced has been pivotal in securing improvements across the board and these improvements certainly validate the positive comments highlighted within our recent Ofsted report. These results represent a significant improvement and are the best in the last four years.”

The number of pupils securing standard passes (C grade equivalent or above) in both English and mathematics rose by 15 per cent to 60 per cent.

English results improved by 15 per cent to 77 per cent and in maths there was an improvement of 11 per cent to 63 per cent.

There were many stunning individual performances with a number of pupils attaining the new gold standard grade 9 in English and Mathematics.-

Bailie Harrison (six A*, one A, two 9 and one 8)

Harriet Norris (seven A*, one 9, one 8 and one 7)

Emily Taylor (four A*, one A, two 9 and one 8)

Julia Iftimie (three A*, two A, two 8s and one 9)

Olivia Marshall (six A*, two A, one 8 and one 7)

Millie Andrews (five A*, two A, two 8 and one 7)

Mia Newman (six A*s and one 8)

William Bruce (four A*s , three A, one 8 and one 7)

Haamid Dungarwalla (four A*s , two A, one 8 and one 7)

William Schelpe (three A*s, four A, 2 6s and one 9)

Today’s results are only the beginning of the process for many pupils who are now confirming the plans for the next steps of their education with staff who will be on hand to support them over the next few days. For the vast majority of our Year 11 pupils this will mean returning to our excellent Sixth Form centre to embark upon exciting and challenging A’ Level courses which, through some innovative changes to the school day, will see additional teaching time from September. We look forward to the continued support of parents, carers and the wider Deepings community as we continue to make our school the best it can possibly be.