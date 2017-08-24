GCSE results: Strong results at Stamford Welland Academy

Staff and students at Stamford Welland Academy celebrated today (Thursday, August 24) after recording another year of strong GCSE results.

Despite the new GCSEs and grading system coming into effect this year, 50 per cent of students achieved grade 4 or higher in English and maths, the equivalent of an old C grade and above. Almost a fifth of students also achieved the EBacc at the new grade 5 or above, which is also known as a ‘strong pass’.

The top performing subjects included triple science, in which 86 per cent of students achieved a C grade or above, and history, in which 77 per cent of students achieved a C grade or above.

Anthony Partington, principal of Stamford Welland Academy, said: “These results are particularly pleasing when considering the highly publicised unpredictability in grades this year, as a result of further changes to the examination system. We were expecting a slightly lower score this year, similar to our 2015 results, due to a large number of students – around 12% of the year group – joining the academy at the beginning of Year 11 from other schools.

“For results to remain high despite this is a real endorsement of how hard our students and staff have been working recently and I want to congratulate them on their success. I wish all our students the best in the next chapter of their lives.”