GCSE results: Top results at Casterton College Rutland for third year running

Students at Casterton College Rutland have achieved top GCSE results for the third year running, with 80 per cent pass rates in English and Maths.

It is the first year that students have been graded on a score of 1-9 in English Language, English Literature and Maths and Hannah Mahon from Stamford and Katie Mounsor from Careby have become the first Casterton students to pass two subjects with a grade 9 score, putting them in the top two per cent in the country.

Hannah, who got 9 in English Language and Maths, 7 in English Literature, 4 A*, 1 A and 1 C said: “I was really nervous about getting my results but when I saw them I was extremely pleased.”

Katie, who got 9s in English Language and English Literature, 7 in Maths and six As added: “Finding out my results made everything worthwhile.”

The new grades have been introduced this year to reward the very highest performers in the country as part of the new shakeup in GCSE scores.

Casterton’s Maths department, which has been named the top Maths department in the country at the National Teaching Awards, proved why it is award-winning with an almost 90 per cent pass rate at grade 4 or above.

Grade 4 is the equivalent to a grade C.

Of the 150 students entered, 77 per cent got at least five GCSEs of grade 4 or C and above, with nearly 30 per cent of students achieving the equivalent of a grade A in Maths.

Principal, Carl Smith said: “These are truly incredible results and I must once again pay tribute to our wonderful staff and students.

“To get our best ever results after such a brilliant set last year is fantastic”.

Maddison James from Stamford was the top performer in the school with a staggering 11 GCSEs at the equivalent of an A* or above but other exceptional performances were given by Hannah Brown, Kira Leeton, Meda Wallis and Lucie McCrone.

Maddison said: “I couldn’t feel my legs when I opened my results and I didn’t expect to do so well as I knew the boundaries were going to be much higher.”

The boys also did brilliantly with Thomas Graham, Ewan Brooks, James Lear and Alfie Baker as the top performers.

Ewan, who is from Ryhall, got 7 in Maths and English Literature, 6 in English Language, 2 A*, 3 As and a B is going to Bourne Grammar to study Biology, Drama, Psychology and Physics.

He said: “I’m still shocked. I got better results than I thought I would so I’ll be celebrating tonight.”

Mr Smith added: “The achievements of the students really come to light in their Progress Eight score which will be announced in October.

“It shows just how far they have progressed during their time at Casterton.”