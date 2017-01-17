Gemma’s long locks will help a sick child

A nanny has had 13 inches of her hair cut off to donate to a charity which makes wigs for children suffering from cancer.

Gemma Roberts, 26, of Fen Field Mews, Deeping St James, paid a visit to The End hair salon in West Street, Bourne, last week and staff did the trim for free.

Her hair is being sent to The Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs and hair pieces, free of charge, to youngsters who have lost their own hair after undergoing treatment for cancer.

Gemma said: “A friend of mine recently had cancer and I was thinking about what I could do to help. The statistics about how many lives cancer affects are shocking.

“I heard about The Little Princess Trust and did some research. The work the charity does is brilliant. My hair was very long and I decided to donate some of it. I like my new look and am really happy that the hair I had cut off will be put to good use.”

Gemma is pictured with stylist Ruby Maxwell.