Get into festive spirit at 10th annual Stamford Santa Fun Run

People are being urged to get into the festive spirit by taking part in the 10th annual Stamford Santa Fun Run.

Organised by The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley, the event will take place at Burghley Park on Sunday, December 11, at 11.30am.

And in a bid to encourage entrants, the Rotary club is running two special offers.

Groups who register 20 or more sponsored participants in this year’s run will automatically have their charity funds topped up by a donation of £50.

And in addition, any individual who quotes ‘Stamford Mercury’ after their name on the entry form will be entered into a free draw to win a £100 donation to their nominated charity.

This year, there will also be a competition for the four-legged entrants. Every year, more and more dogs accompany the participants at the event so owners are invited to dress up their dog in a bid to win prizes donated by Pets’ Korner and Green Pantry. Register your dog, which must be on a lead, by going to the orange tent on the day, anytime from 10am.

President of the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghle Geoff Mayling said it would be a year to remember. He invited all the participants to enjoy a glass of mulled wine and mince pie afterwards, donated by Anne Corder Recruitment.

To find out more and to register for the event visit www.stamfordsantafunrun.com. Entry is £14 and includes a Santa suit.

l The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s has launched its annual Christmas tree appeal for the 15th year.

Once again the club is asking for donations of Christmas presents worth up to £10 for needy children whould otherwise have no gifts.

The presents can be given to various hosts of Christmas trees across Stamford including Sainsburys, Stamford Arts Centre and many local businesses and hostelries across the area.

l The Rotary Club of Stamford held a charity auction last month at Stamford Town Hall in aid of the East Anglia Children’s Hospice, the chosen charity of the club.

The evening was proposed and organised by Rotarian Val Lofthouse. She obtained the services of TV auctioneer David Palmer. David gave an account of his exploits with the gavel and then auctioned off 18 items which, together with the raffle of donated prizes, raised in excess of £1,300.

Mr Palmer, a Rotarian himself, also donated a banner from his club, Soham Taploe, to the club.