Girl cuts off locks for cancer sufferers

A brave Stamford teenager had her locks cut off in the name of charity.

Maddy Sherfield (pictured), 13, kissed goodbye to her long locks on Saturday, July 22 at Oliver Lee hairdressers in Stamford and received £700 in donations from her family and friends. Her hair is going to be donated to The Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children with cancer.

Rosemary Stimpson, Maddy’s grandmother said she wanted to “help children suffering from cancer and other illnesses” and as a consequence lost their hair.