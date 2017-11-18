Girls complete bungee jump

Youngsters bravely leapt 160ft off a crane to raise cash in the name of raising cash.

Alex Dowell, of Stamford completed her bungee jump at Wyboston Lakes near Bedford on Saturday in aid of The Bubble Club, which holds sessions for disabled youngsters at Stamford Town Cricket Club.

Also completing a jump on the same day at the same location, was Ellie-May Mytton, 15, from Ketton, who bravely stepped-off the top of the crane to raise £200 for a community project in Morocco.

Describing Ellie-May’s jump, her proud mum Antonia, said: “She was definitely a screamer. She is pleased to say she has done it but she wouldn’t do it again.”

Ellie-May is headgirl at Stamford Welland Academy and is set to go on a trip to Morrocco next summer with other pupils from the school, which is being organised through Far Frontiers Expedition, a group which runs school trips.

Cash raised through Ellie-May’s jump will be donated to a community project in Morrocco which the pupils will be volunteering at during their visit to the country.

Alex raised £650 through her jump and the cash is going towards a pantomime and Christmas party for members of The Bubble Club.

Cheering on Alex, who attends Oakham School, was her mum Antonia, youngsters who attend The Bubble Club and Donna Johnson who runs the group.

Antonia said: “She really enjoyed it - she wants to do it again. She doesn’t get phased by things like that. All of us watching were the ones that were nervous.”

Both jumps were part of a charity day organised by the UK Bungee Club.