Glinton Friendship Club members treated to a Christmas lunch

A club which provides friendship for the over-60s in the village received a visit from friends bearing gifts last week - a Christmas lunch.

The Glinton Friendship Club meets every Monday in the village hall, with tea and coffee in the morning followed by a two-course lunch.

But last Monday around 50 members enjoyed their Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, courtesy of the team at the neighbouring Blue Bell pub.

Chef Will Frankgate, wife Kelly and his mum and dad, Bridget and Nick, took to the kitchen as a special festive gesture to the group, which next year celebrates its 15th anniversary. Will said: “It was something that my dad, who knows club secretary Dave Ellis, organised as a kind gesture and it just felt right.”