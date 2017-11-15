Golden couple’s wedding joy

Have your say

A golden couple will mark their 50th wedding anniversary with the wedding of their daughter.

Keith and Cathy Hunt, of Bourne, will mark 50 years of marriage on Saturday (November 18).

The couple, of Drummond Road, have two daughters Steph and Denise.

And Steph is to marry Justin Stubbs on Saturday at Comlongon Castle, near Dumfries, to make it a double celebration.

Cathy said: “They chose that date deliberately and we are over the moon.

“All of the family will be there and it will be lovely.

“It’s quite a thrilling time for us.”

Keith, 76, and Cathy met at The Savoy cinema, Spalding, and they dated for three years before they married.

A plumber and gas fitter for South Kesteven District Council Keith married Cathy on November 18, 1967 at Long Sutton Register Office.

They enjoyed a honeymoon in London.

Cathy, 70, worked with people with learning disabilities for Lincolnshire County Council.

Cathy said: “We always talk about our problems and we sought things out together.

“We like going out together and we are fortunate that we like the same things.”

They both enjoy gardening and Keith also likes watching football. He also used to make brass ornaments as a hobby.

Grandson Paul is married to Sophie and they have a son born last month called Joshua.