Golfer raises £5,150 to help charity’s work

A golfer raised £5,150 to boost a charity which helped his granddaughter. John Adkins, of Rutland County Golf Club raised the money over the last year when he was club captain.

His granddaughter Daisy Walsh, six, of Southport, suffered from Diamond Blackfan Anaemi (DBA) which meant she did not produce red blood cells to carry oxygen round her body.

It meant she needed blood transfusions every three weeks. Daisy needed a bone marrow transplant to solve the problem. Luckily her younger sister Pixie, two, was a perfect match and the transplant when ahead in 2015. John held several events to raise money for the DBA Charity including a sponsored slim, where he lost 25lbs, and raffles.

John said: “I am very proud to have raised so much money.”

John Adkins, right, is pictured handing over the money to Jayson Whitaker, of the DBA Charity.Photo: Lee Hellwing