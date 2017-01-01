Golfers give charities a boost

Golfers have handed over a boost to good causes across the area.

Bradshaw, UK supplier of Club Car golf buggies and utility vehicles, has announced their Pink Buggy Campaign has raised £2,000 in aid of Breast Cancer Care.

Captain Deggie Palmer, lady captain Ngoneh Dickinson and Loros chief executive John Knight

To raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Care, Bradshaw customised a pink Club Car Precedent i2 golf buggy, which was then delivered to clubs which wanted to support the campaign.

Rutland County Golf Club and Greetham Valley Golf Club were among those which took part with each club donating 100 per cent of the pink buggy’s rental proceeds to the Breast Cancer Care campaign.

Drew Bradshaw, joint managing director of Bradshaw, said: “Our customers and staff have loved getting behind this campaign.”

At the annual Christmas lunch and presentation of Rutland County Golf Club, Captain Deggie Palmer and Lady Captain Ngoneh Dickinson presented a cheque for £2625.48 to John Knight,the chief executive of Leicestershire and Rutland hospice charity Loros - both captains chosen charity.

Mr Knight thanked the club for their support over the last year in raising such a generous amount.