Gordon Brown elected in Rutland by-election

Conservative Gordon Brown has been elected to cover Ketton on Rutland County Council.

Councillor Brown secured 459 votes in the by-election held on Thursday, July 20, to beat Liberal-Democrat candidate Councillor Kenneth Siddle who got 208.

An election to fill a county council vacancy for Whissendine was also held at the same time.

Councillor Ian Arnold, Independent, gained 212 votes to beat three other candidates.

Peter Jones, Conservative, was second with 102 votes, Sue Lammin, Independent, got 46 votes and Johannah Randall, Liberal-Democrats, got 32.

Full results for both polls can be viewed online at www.rutland.gov.uk