Grantham and Stamford car parks win awards for high standards for disabled users

SKDC’s car parks in Stamford and Grantham have been acknowledged for excellent safety and accessibility standards for disabled users.

Eleven pay and display car parks in the two towns have for the first time achieved the Disabled Parking Accreditation from Disabled Motoring UK (DMUK).

The accreditation recognises car parks’ suitability for disabled drivers including the size of the parking bays, ease of access and safe zones for wheelchair users to enter and exit their vehicle.

The accreditation means the car parks are among only a small number in Lincolnshire to have received the DPA.

SKDC’s Executive Member Coun Nick Craft said: “It’s very important that all disabled drivers can have confidence when using our car parks and that they are as safe and accessible as possible.

“We’re very pleased this DMUK accreditation confirms the parking provision on offer is to standards drivers would expect and is compliant with the Equality Act 2010. We will aim to continue to earn this award as we maintain our car parks going forward.”

Peter Gravells, Area Manager of the British Parking Association, said: “I am delighted that so many of South Kesteven’s car parks are at the required standard to achieve the DPA. The car parks will be listed on a specially designated website www.dpaccreditation.org.uk so that disabled motorists can find out in advance where they can use facilities comfortably.”

The news comes as Grantham’s car parks prepare for an influx of Gravity Fields Festival visitors from Wednesday, September 21, to Sunday, September 25. There are more than 800 car park spaces being available in the Council’s six public car parks across the five day event.