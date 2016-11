Frances Quinn, who won series four of The Great British Bake Off, is to open a new shop in Oundle tonight (Friday).

The event to launch Aga Oundle, at Oundle Wharf, in Station Road,will take place between 6pm and 8pm.

Since her win in 2013, Frances has published a book and made numerous appearances on TV, radio and in magazines. Frances will open the store at 7pm.