‘Great response’ to launch of market

Crowds flocked to the launch of an indoor market in Edenham on Saturday.

The event at Edenham Village Hall, included food, jewellery and stalls from Bourne-based businesses, Cookie Box and The Catering Crew.

Edenham indoor market. By Lee Hellwing.

The Friends of Edenham CE Primary School were also on hand to appease guest’s grumbling stomachs by selling bacon sandwiches and raised £111 for the school in the process.

Organiser of Edenham Indoor Market, Elaine Brundell, 33, said the event was well attended and a great success.

“It went well considering it was the first one. We got a great response and all the stall holders were happy as well,” Elaine, who had a plant stall at the event, said.

Elaine explained she decided to set up the event to build the profile of the village and to give her a platform to sell plants.

“There is not really anything else like this in the village - we are trying to promote it and let people know we are here really.

“It was also an opportunity for me to sell my plants.”

The market will take place on the 17th of each month.