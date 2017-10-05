Greatford named best kept village

Greatford has picked up an award for its ‘beautiful’ appearance.

It was named Best Kept Village in the Campaign to Protect Rural England’s(CPRE) Best Kept Village and Small Towns Competition.

The award was won after dedicated villagers cleared out dykes, tidied up footpaths and the churchyard at the Church of St Thomas Becket after being encouraged to do so by the parish council.

Lois Webb, clerk to the parish council, said: “Thank you to all who actively participated thereby showing how good spirited our beautiful village is and what a pride we take in keeping it that way

“When you don’t go around to villages much, you don’t accept how good it is or how bad it is. So when the judges visit and the footpaths and roadsides are cleaned it is perhaps encouraging to keep it like that.

“Our litter picking working party twice a year works exceedingly well, with individuals doing many extra jobs in the village throughout the year – not just for the competition! It was a real community effort.”

Greatford won the ‘Class 1 Small Villages’ section of the competition, with Coleby near Lincoln named runner-up.

The village has won the award several times, with the last occasion being 2008.

Judges examine areas such presentation and tidiness of business premises and playing fields.

They also looked at things like ‘absence of litter’ and the condition of the village hall.

Mr Webb said the judges score sheet praised the presentation of the village in all areas, highlighting areas like the telephone kiosk and church for particular praise.

The village entered in April and judging took place in June, July and August.

Best Kept Village competitions were introduced in 1953 in order to celebrate the Coronation of the Queen.