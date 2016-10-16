Groups awarded funding to help people manage mental health problems

More than £300,000 of community funding has now been earmarked for a variety of organisations and groups that help people manage their mental health problems across Lincolnshire.

The beneficiaries all belong to the county’s innovative Managed Care Network, a collection of community groups which offer support through various activities to help people recovering from mental ill health.

Funding comes direct from the Mental Health Promotion Fund, which was established by Lincolnshire County Council and is managed by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

In total, 46 projects have benefitted from a share of funding this time around.