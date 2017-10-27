Groups put out appeal for votes to boost projects

Groups are appealing for votes to help them win funding for projects which are dear to them through a competition set up by insurance giant Aviva.

The Aviva Community Fund offers groups the chance to get funding of up to £25,000 through votes.

Among the groups to apply Evergreen Care Trust, which provides a range of services to elderly people in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.

It is bidding for £5,000 which will go towards creating a training and development suite at its Barnack Road site.

It wants to provide the facility for staff, volunteers and members, where they can learn about things services and health conditions like dementia.

Louise Marsh, CEO of the Evergreen Care Trust, said: “Not all of the staff have access to internet or facilities at home where they can study.

“Having a facility where people could come and perhaps learn about things and just be able to access a computer and access some of our resources just makes good sense to me.”

The Welland Rivers Trust is hoping to win £6,000 to restore the Millsteam in Stamford back to its former glory.

If the cash is awarded to The Welland Rivers Trust, which currently provides volunteers to tend to the stream, it will complete tasks such as cutting back trees and hedges on the banks and dredging sections of the water.

Geoff Gilfillan, project officer at The Welland Rivers Trust, said: “It is now a point where it is too far gone for volunteer work. It needs a proper contractor to come in and clear out overgrown trees and dredge the stream.

“It is a really great opportunity for the community. It will be a really attractive wildlife site for the community to enjoy. It will not only be for wildlife, it will be for the community and tourists to enjoy.”

Members of Oakham All Saints Scout Group has put themselves forward as it is trying to raise £25,000 to replace the damaged roof at its Scout Hut.

The group, which was formed 45 years ago, fears ot will be left without a home as the hut’s roof is starting to bow and take in rain water.

Leanne Wrentmore, leader of the group, said: “I am trying to preserve scouting in Oakham so we can continue for another 50 years.

“If it was to go, it would mean 70 odd unhappy children. There wouldn’t be scouting there anymore.”

The roof was repaired temporarily a few years ago and the group, which also provides activities for Beavers and Cubs, and has struggled to find funds to replace it since.

Rutland House Community Trust is seeking funding of up to £25,000 to build a new residential care home, creating both full-time accommodation and respite care for people with learning disability needs.

The trust, which was established in 1989, already runs Willowbrook in Oakham, a residential home which helps people with learning disabilities to have a better life, and two supported living homes.

Project manager Sammy Lambert said: “The trust is already having a massive positive impact on so many peoples lives but we have more we can give.

“The success of this project will have such a positive impact on so many local people - and we desperately need the funding to make this vision a reality.”

Other groups in the area are also appealing for votes. They are:

Stamford Methodist Church which wants a youth outreach worker; Alternatives in Stamford which wants to launch a clothes recyling scheme; the Kid’s Patch project at Home-Start in Stamford; a new music department within Jimmy D’s Child Care in Deeping St James; Getting King’s Cliffe and Area Active; Collyweston Playing Field Association’s scheme to build a clubhouse; Friends of Corby Glen Primary School playground; 1st Thurlby Scout Group; the building space at Sortified CIC in Bourne; a nurturing nursery by the Friends of Morton Primary School; replacing children’s play equipment at Rippingale Playing Field; a friendship garden at Inspire2tri in Rutland; Army responders for East Midlands Ambulance Service from Kendrew Barracks in Cottesmore; extra coaching for Rutland Thunders Basketball; wifi connectivity project at Voluntary Action Rutland in Oakham.

