Gruelling 24-hour squash marathon in Stamford raises £14,000 for mum-of-two

A 24-hour squash marathon organised in aid of a mum-of-two who suffered a debilitating brain aneurysm has raised an impressive £14,000.

A total of 18 players managed to keep two courts in constant use at Stamford School’s sports complex in Conduit Road, from 6pm last Friday until 6pm the following day.

The event was held in honour of Petra Landeweerd, 44 – who until September 2015 lived in Carlby with husband Henk and their daughters Lara and Sofie.

In January 2016, around six months after the family had returned to their native Holland, Petra suffered a brain aneurysm. She has been undergoing treatment and rehabilitation ever since.

Event organiser Nick Cole, 41, a close friend of the Landeweerds, said of the squash marathon: “It was really hard work and I can’t quite believe we got through it.

“Henk travelled over to take part, even though he has never played squash before, and we telephoned Petra during the event to her involved.

“We had set a target of £10,000, so I’m delighted we have exceeded that.”

Nick, from Ufford, is a Stamford Squash Club member. The money will be used to buy an ‘e-hand bike’ for Petra and any other equipment she needs to aid her rehabilation.

To add to the fundraising total, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/24hr-squash-marathon