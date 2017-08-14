Guy the snake is a big hit with children

A slithery visitor to Stamford Library sent children into a frenzy.

Scores of little ones flooded inside the building on Monday to meet Guy the corn snake who was brought in by his owner Louise Bradley, a cultural services advisor at the library. The enthusiastic youngsters, who also made a Snakes and Ladders game stroked 19-year-old Guy’s scaly skin and learnt interesting facts about him such as ‘his favourite food is mice’.

Guy’s visit formed part of the Animal Agents summer reading challenge, a national project organised by The Reading Agency, which tasks children to read six books during the Summer holidays.

Susan Richardson, who attended the event with her niece, Wren Bradford, said the day was “absolutely brilliant” and the library is a good place to meet people.