Hambleton Hall in Rutland named again in Waitrose’s Good Food Guide

Hambleton Hall in Rutland has been named in the 2017 Good Food Guide.

The guide’s annual top 50 restaurant ranking is highly regarded by chefs and restaurant-goers alike.

Sat Bains in Nottinghamshire was the top restaurant in the Midlands – and third overall. The top restaurant was L’Enclume in Cumbria for the fourth year running, while Hambleton Hall claimed 46th place.

The rankings are score-based on editor appraisal and strength of reader feedback. Hambleton Hall scored seven out of a possible 10 in the guide, which is owned by Waitrose.