‘Hard work’ is key to Kathleen’s long life

“Hard work” is the secret to long life according to a Braceborough pensioner who celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

Kathleen Ewles, who lives at Braceborough Hall Residential Home, spent most of her life in Bourne after moving there in 1947.

Kathleen Ewles 100th birthday party. By Lee Hellwing.

Her husband Reg ran the former WH Ewles and Sons butchers in North Street Bourne and the couple and their family lived above the shop.

She reached the incredible milestone on Monday and was joined by staff, residents and her three children for a celebration at her home to mark the occasion.

The mayor and mayoress of Bourne Paul and Judy Fellows were also present at the event to send their well wishes.

Kathleen said: “Hard work is one thing which has helped me live long. I have had to work hard bringing up my family. I come from a generation where we all worked hard.”

She added that she had a very pleasant day celebrating her birthday with her family and had enjoyed a nice lunch.

Kathleen was well known in Bourne as she delivered meat from the butcher’s shop to people in the area.

When the butchers closed in 1962, the couple continued to live in Bourne with their family.

Kathleen, who has four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, was a member of the Bourne branches of several groups including the Women’s Institute and volunteered for Bourne Abbey Church. She was also the founder member of the Tory Ladies’ Tea Club in Bourne.

Reg died in 2005 and Kathleen moved to the home in 2014.

Kathleen will be enjoying another birthday celebration at the home on Saturday where many more of her family members will be present.