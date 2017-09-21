‘Hard work’ vital to Ofsted success

‘Hard work’ has been the key to success for a primary school which has just received a ‘good rating’ in its Ofsted inspection according to its headteacher.

When inspectors visited Deeping St James Community Primary School in June they rated it ‘good’ in every area.

The school was praised for its “strong culture of staff collaboration and team working” and inspectors said its culture of “tolerance and respect” creates a “positive and supportive environment” where pupils thrive.

It is a double reason to celebrate as in 2015 the school received a ‘requires improvement’ rating in its Ofsted inspection.

Ian Wilkinson said: “We feel really pleased that all the hard work which has been going on in the past two years has been worth it.

“They [the staff] have been working especially hard. There is a strong culture of staff collaboration, that is what makes the school special.”

Ian explained the school is also successful by working with the children on different aspects of learning behaviour such as problem solving and resilience.

“The staff are completely on board with it. We work really hard with the children to make sure they are prepared for the world.”

Inspectors also praised the school for its provision of art, music, sports and said the range of trips available is “exceptional for the size of school”.

Ian said that the school has been able to excel in music as it has worked together with a host of other schools in the area such as Baston CE Primary School to form a band and a joint music curriculum .

To see the report go to reports.ofsted.gov.uk websitre and search for Deeping St James Community Primary School.