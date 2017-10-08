Hare coursing suspects arrested after police chase

Two men suspected of hare coursing were arrested after an off-road police chase.

On September 20, the men’s vehicle was pursued by police in a chase that in stages went off-road through Greatford, Uffington and into Stamford where they were arrested for ‘driving off road’.

Police arrested the men after receiving reports which alleged the pair were hare coursing.

Ian Martin, community policing inspector for Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, said: “We encourage reporting of all suspicious vehicles and hare coursing. Without that information we cannot go out and find them. I would just encourage them to keep on reporting.”

The men were charged with driving off road.