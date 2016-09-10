Have a barking mad day at Stamford Dog Show

Bring your four-legged friends to this year’s Stamford Dog Show and Family Fun Day being held at Stamford Meadows on Sunday.

As usual there will be both Pedigree and Novelty Classes with an entrance fee of £2 per dog, per class. There will also be displays by Malamutes and Huskies, and Empingham Agility and this year there will also be a display by the Military Working Dog Regiment based in North Luffenham.

Throughout the day there will be a wide variety of stalls selling all sorts of goodies, both for dogs and their owners. Along with fair rides, food stalls and other activities.

The day starts with an open-air Church service at 10.30am.