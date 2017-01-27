Have a say on Oakham and Barleythorpe neighbourhood plan

Business owners in Oakham and Barleythorpe are being invited to a forum being held on Tuesday as part the neighbourhood plan.

The team behind the Oakham Neighbourhood Plan is hosting the forum, which will run from 6pm to 8pm at the Victoria Hall in High Street, Oakham. They want to hear what business owners and managers, within the Neighbourhood Plan area, have to say about current and future economic growth potential. They will also get to hear more about what a Neighbourhood Plan can do for them and the community they serve.

A spokesman said: “This is a vital opportunity for everyone involved in running a business to contribute to the creation of the Neighbourhood Plan from their perspective too.

“New development is at the heart of the plan. This includes where and what type of housing will be built and where and what type of commercial, retail and industrial units might be developed.”

Once established and approved in a referendum, the Neighbourhood Plan must be considered by Rutland County Council.