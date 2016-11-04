Have fun but be safe on Bonfire Night, urges South Kesteven District Council

Have fun - but be safe and considerate this Bonfire Night.

That is the message coming from a range of organisations as people prepare to celebrate tomorrow.

South Kesteven District Council is urging those planning their own events to be considerate of their neighbours and tell them about your plans.

It also reminds people that it’s illegal to let fireworks off between 11pm and 7am except on New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and the night of Diwali.

The council also reminding people of the danger of sparklers, urging those using them to wear gloves; and for people to be mindful of pets that could be distressed by the sound of fireworks.

The council’s executive member for environment Nick Craft (Con) said: “An enjoyable bonfire night can be a very memorable celebration with family and friends but we want people to remember it for the right reasons and ensure they stay safe and respect residents in their neighbourhoods.”

St John Ambulance is also urging people to visit www.sja.org.uk for tips on what to do in the event of an accident.

