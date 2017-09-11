Have say on council tax discounts in consultation

People are being given the opportunity to share their views on the council tax discounts and premiums applied to empty homes in the county, during a four-week consultation which runs until September 15.

Rutland County Council are asking residents to comment on how much council tax discount people should receive on empty and uninhabitable homes and how much of a premium is charged on homes that have been empty for a long period of time.

The consultation will also look at whether the council should offer help to people with council tax bills for empty homes, but who are struggling financially.

People are invited to share their views by completing and submitting a survey at: www.rutland.gov.uk/consultations.