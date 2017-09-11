Have you seen missing Aiden from Bourne?

Have you seen missing 15 year old Aiden Ward, who has been missing from his Bourne home since Friday?

It is believed he is still in the local area.

Aiden is white, of slim build, around 5 feet, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey Superdry hooded top, black jeans and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen Aiden since Friday, or anyone with information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call 101 and quote reference Incident 217 of 6 September.