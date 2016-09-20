Have you seen missing cat Bailey?

A concerned cat owner is hoping to find her missing pet before her son’s 10th birthday tomorrow.

Sara Strid-Coughlan last saw her cat, called Bailey, on Thursday morning near her home in Elgar Way, off Little Casterton Road, in Stamford.

Bailey has gone missing from his home in Stamford EMN-160920-105655001

Appeals for help on social media have led to reports of possible sightings in Gloucester Road and near to the Stamford Welland Academy, in Green Lane, but so far Bailey has not been located.

Sara’s son, Johan, is very fond of the cat and would love to be reunited with it in time for his birthday tomorrow.

Anyone with any information should call Sara on 07703 030711 or email stridcoughlan@yahoo.com