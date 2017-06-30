Have your say on new Local Plan

Residents and businesses across South Kesteven are being given the opportunity to have their say on a new Local Plan which district council chiefs say is a ‘golden opportunity’ to help shape the area.

As reported in the Mercury last week, the latest version of South Kesteven District Council’s Local Plan sets out the council’s vision for development - both residential and employment - until 2036.

The plan is open to public consulation and the council is holding a series of 10 drop-in events throughout the district to give people the opportunity to go along and express their views.

Coun Mike King (Con), cabinet member for economy and development, describes the new plan as ‘a framework document’ to help South Kesteven’s towns, villages and countryside to grow as thriving local communities.

He said: “This is a golden opportunity for everyone to have their say on what the district is going to look like for years to come and how it can perform for everyone.”

The plan will be published on SKDC’s website on Monday (www.southkesteven.gov.uk) and drop-in events will take place over a six week period until Friday, August 11, with comments invited until 4pm on that day.

Among the main proposals within the Local Plan are plans for a new housing estate to the north of Stamford - behind Stamford Welland Academy and stretching towards the rear of Borderville Sports Centre, into Quarry Farm, Rutland.

The estate will incorporate nearly 1,300 homes, as well as a primary school - which will make contributions to the expansion of the nearby Stamford Welland Academy - and retirement housing.

It also includes an ‘east west link road’, which will link the entire development together, and roads and cycle paths to link it to the rest of the town.

Drop-in dates:

July 12: Market Deeping (Market Stall) 10am-3pm

July 12: Market Deeping (Deepings Community Centre) 5pm-7.30pm

July 17: Corby Glen Village Hall 5pm-7.30pm

July 20: Bourne (Market Stall) 10am-3pm

July 20: Bourne Corn Exchange 5pm-7.30pm

July 28: Stamford (Market Stall) 10am-3pm

July 28: Stamford Arts Centre) 5pm-7.30pm

l E-mail smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk with your views on the Local Plan.