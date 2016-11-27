Cancer wellbeing service offers support

Visitors to the new Cancer Wellbeing Service will see some great new support facilities available to them, which will specifically help people living with and beyond cancer.

The service was launched in September and is based in the Robert Horrell Macmillan Centre at Peterborough City Hospital. It provides invaluable support such as art and creative therapies, complementary therapies such as acupuncture, emotional and financial support, information and a drop-in service.

So far many of the visitors have been attending hospital cancer services for treatment or follow up appointments. However, support is also available to anyone affected by cancer in the area.