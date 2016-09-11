Celebration for helpers

To celebrate International Day of Charity, Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust invited members of the public who have raised funds for the Trust over the past year to a special fundraisers event.

The event took place on Monday, where the fundraisers were given the chance to find out more about how their donations have helped patients.

Dr Kanchan Rege, Medical Director, said: “We wanted to hold an event in recognition of all the effort and dedication that each fundraiser has put in to support various departments.”