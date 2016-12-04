Christmas fundraiser showcases work of Dementia Support South Lincs

This tombola was one of dozens of popular stalls at a Christmas fair at Bourne Corn Exchange.

Money raised at the event for Dementia Support South Lincs will go towards the charity’s work supporting 200 people and their carers.

Christmas gifts, cards and home-made cakes were on sale, and as well as the tombola, there was a affle and coffee.

The event was well supported by local people who were able to buy a variety of hand-made Christmas gifts.

The charity’s Memory Health Care Worker, Kate Marshall, said the fair showcased the help available to people with dementia and their carers.

She said: “Living with dementia can be very lonely and our group helps not only people living with dementia but also their carers.”

Dementia Support South Lincs runs regular coffee mornings, support groups and classes throughout the Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping areas .