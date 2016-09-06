Defibrillator is installed at Ketton signal box

A defibrillator has been installed at Ketton’s Signal Box - the third to be installed in the village as a result of the Ketton First Responder group disbanding.

The defibrillator was installed at the signal box on the Geeston side of the railway crossing with the kind permission of Network Rail, meaning residents in Geeston can access it whether the gates are open or closed.

The other two are located near Pit Lane and at the Empingham Road crossroads.

These will be maintained by Ketton Parish Council with help from the former first responders.

A further defibrillator has been installed at Collyweston at the Village Shop and another unit will be located at Easton-on-the-Hill.

The Ketton units were purchased through the First Responder Group’s funds and the Whitebread Trust and group funds provided financial help for Collyweston and Easton-on-the-Hill.

All the electrical installation has been provided by Hanson Cement, for which the villages are most grateful.

Ketton First Responders disbanded because of a lack of call outs and the subsequent difficulty in maintaining clinical experience. However the group is willing to train groups of people in CPR and demonstrate how to use a defibrillator. If you are interested e-mail Glenis Southern at glenis@petersouthern.co.uk for further information.