Emergency pressures at Peterborough City Hospital

A high number of emergency patients at Peterborough City Hospital is causing pressure on the A&E service.

Neil Doverty, chief operating officer, said: “Emergency staff at Peterborough City Hospital are admitting and treating a high number of patients who require our urgent attention.

“It is essential that members of the public think about the treatment they need for minor ailments or injuries before arriving at our Emergency Department, which should only be used for urgent and critical conditions.

“If your condition is not urgent, or you are unsure of the severity or urgency of your condition, please call NHS 111, or contact your local chemist or GP for advice.

“Alternatively, visit the Minor Illness and Injury Unit at the City Care Centre in Thorpe Road Peterborough, or the Minor Injuries Units at Stamford, Doddington or Ely hospitals.”