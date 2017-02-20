GP group meet in Market Deeping to discuss health services in south Lincolnshire

Patients and the public can find out how South Holland, the Deepings and Bourne are served in terms of healthcare at a meeting next week.

Governors for the NHS South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are meeting at the Eventus Centre, Northfield Industrial Estate, Market Deeping, on Thursday, February 23, at 1.30pm.

Led by GPs and other health professionals, NHS South Lincolnshire CCG is responsible for the planning and “buying in” of health services in Spalding, Holbeach, Long Sutton, Bourne, Market Deeping nd surrounding areas.

Dr Kevin Hill, chairman of NHS South Lincolnshire’s governing body, said: “We hold these meetings in public to offer local people a first-hand opportunity to see how we are working to improve health services in South Lincolnshire.

“It is important that patients have a much greater say in their healthcare and there are a number of ways they can do that.

“Most of our GP practices now have a patient participation group which allows patients to work with the practice to ensure services are meeting the needs of local patients.

“We also encourage our patients to get involved in other ways and more information is available on our website at www.southlincolnshireccg.nhs.uk”

Among the services to be discussed at Thursday’s meeting will be planned and emergency hospital care, rehabilitation and most community services for the people of south Lincolnshire.

Dr Hill said: “We welcome patients and the public from the area to this month’s meeting in Market Deeping.”