Have a say on hospital transfer of care procedures in Rutland

People who have recently been discharged from hospital into other types of care are being asked to give their views on how the process could be improved.

Healthwatch Rutland – the voice of the people of the county on all aspects of health and social care – is conducting a survey on transfer of care.

Feedback, which will be collected anonymously, will be used by health commissioners and providers – including Rutland County Council and hospital trusts – to identify and share best practice and make improvements where necessary.

Healthwatch Rutland is keen to hear from anyone who has recently been treated in hospital and needed continued support after being discharged – either in residential care or at home.

Your experiences can be sent in via post or email, given over the telephone, or a Healthwatch Rutland volunteer can arrange to visit you in hospital, a care home, or your home.

The organisation is also keen to hear from the families of patients, carers and frontline staff. The project will run until March next year at which point a report will be written and published.

Sarah Iveson, chief executive of Healthwatch Rutland, said: “Transfer of care can be a very complex situation but we want it to be as painless and stress-free as possible.

“The county council has a requirement to make sure it listens to public opinion and gathering intelligence like this will help inform providers to make improvements where necessary and preserve and share best practice.”

Call Healthwatch Rutland on 01572 720381, email info@healthwatchrutland.co.uk or write to Healthwatch Rutland, Lands End Way, Oakham, LE15 6RB