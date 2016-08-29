Visit chemist for minor ailments

Health news

Health news

0
Have your say

South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group say more GP appointments would be available for patients if local pharmacists were used more for minor ailments.

Chairman of the group Dr Vindi Bhandal urged people with minor conditions like hayfever, coughs or a rash, to visit their pharmacist for advice before going to the doctors.

Back to the top of the page