Lincolnshire mental health trust receives recognition in national care awards for 10th year in a row

Two innovation projects from Lincolnshire’s specialist mental health and learning disabilities NHS trust have been recognised in a national awards ceremony.

It’s the 10th consecutive year that work from Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) has received recognition in the Care Coordination Association (CCA) Good Practice Awards.

The projects, one which looks at managing physical healthcare problems for mental health patients, and the other, an online training package for health professionals to help improve the care planning process, have both been given the accolade ‘highly commended’.

Dr Jaspreet Phull, has developed an interactive app for service users to complete, which includes a questionnaire relating to their physical healthcare needs. This enables mental health professionals to have a full picture of the kind of care plan required for patients accessing mental health services.

Meanwhile, an online training package has now been rolled out across the trust, allowing LPFT staff to complete e-Learning on the importance of good care planning and assessment processes to support continuous and effective patient care.

Dr Phull, whose physical healthcare submission received highly commended in the Innovation to Support Service Development category, said: “As an organisation, LPFT is committed to looking at all the health needs of our patients.

“Whether it relates to their body or their mind, there is growing evidence that we need to care for a person as a whole and not just for one aspect of their wellbeing.

“I am confident that this success will continue to enhance the quality of the physical healthcare our patients receive.”

After a decade of success in the Good Practice Awards, assessment and care planning team coordinator, Ann Munro, said there was an abundance of ideas always being generated by staff.

“It’s a great achievement for the Trust to have featured in the awards for so many years, and a tribute to the dedication and passion of our staff who are constantly seeking out new ways to develop and improve services for our patients.

“The ability to offer an e-Learning package as an alternative to attending face-to-face training means that staff can access it at a time to suit them, whilst still reinforcing the important values that underpin these core components of the care process,” added Ann, commenting on the second project which was short-listed in the Learning and Development Strategies category.

The annual CCA Good Practice Awards showcase outstanding areas of practice that are taking place across the healthcare community.