Meeting will update on hospital plans

Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Trust will be staging a Members’ Meeting in The Meeting Hall at Stamford Hospital on Thursday between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

The evening is open to both members of the Trust and public alike.

During the evening attendees will receive updates on the project to redevelop Stamford Hospital, including the new permanent MRI scanning facility that will go live later this year.

The remaining part of the meeting will focus on the proposed merger with Hinchingbrooke Health Care NHS Trust. Attendees will be able to hear more detail on the full business case for merging.