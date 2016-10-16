New book shares history of Stamford Hospital

The Friends of Stamford Hospital have launched a new history of Stamford Hospital.

The hospital’s story started in 1823 when prominent local surgeon, Henry Fryer, died and left £7,477 in his will to establish “an infirmary” for the people of Stamford. His generosity was matched by the Marquess of Exeter who donated land on Uffington Road for it to be built.

Completed in 1828, the final cost of construction was £5,793 12s 1d, which equates to £5,793 60½p in modern money. In the intervening 188 years the story of the hospital has reflected developments in healthcare alongside major changes in social history.

The first history of the hospital was produced in 1879 by William Newman, an eminent surgeon who worked there for over 30 years. He was responsible for many imaginative innovations, not least the construction of the three Fever Blocks – a vital development to isolate and treat infections such as typhoid, cholera, diphtheria and scarlet fever which were common and often fatal.

A second history was commissioned by the Friends in 1978 to mark the 150th anniversary of the hospital and the 30th anniversary of its incorporation into the new National Health Service in 1948. This gave a more modern perspective on the hospital’s origins and describes the changes brought about in the 20th century, including the effects of two World Wars and the introduction of the NHS.

Both of the earlier histories were published as pamphlets and there was a risk they would be lost in the future. The Friends of Stamford Hospital have therefore republished them in book form and included a third section describing recent history – up to 2015.

The book The Story of Stamford Hospital can be purchased for £8 from the reception at Stamford Hospital or by post from The Friends of Stamford Hospital, 9 Haddon Road, Stamford PE9 2UW. Please send a cheque for £10 including postage and packing.

For more details on the Friends or to become a member visit www.friendsofstamfordhospital.org.uk