New online mental health service trialled in Lincolnshire

Families in South Holland could soon have use of a new online psychological therapy service currently being trialled across the county.

The project, promoted by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) and digital healthcare technology company Healios, allows people affected by severe mental disorders to get help through live, “clinician-led” video sessions.

Claims that the service has reduced anxiety levels by 29 per cent and depression levels by 35 per cent have convinced the East Midlands Academic Health Science Network (EMAHSN) to fund and support the trial throughout Lincolnshire.

Antony Jackson, business manager for LPFT’s Adult Community Mental Health service, said: “Being able to offer an online service is not only helping with swift support for families, but means we can reduce the burden of travel as well.

“For many families, especially those in rural locations, this is a huge positive.”

The service means that psychological therapy can be received by people in their own home or wherever is most convenient, but with the same level of clinical expertise as is normally available in the NHS.

Mike Hannay, managing director of EMAHSN said: “This is exactly the kind of innovative and proven solution we want to offer more of we are thrilled to start the service in Lincolnshire.”