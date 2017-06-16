NHS to invest in new dental surgery in contract worth £6m

People across Leicestershire and Rutland will soon benefit from improved access to local NHS dental care after NHS England Central Midlands awarded seven contracts to dental service providers, worth £6.3m annually.

The contracts – which include the provision of five new dental practices across Leicestershire and Rutland plus extended hours at an existing practice – represent an annual investment in local dental care in excess of £6.3 million, totalling more than £63 million over the 10-year contract period.

Coming into effect on December 1, the contract will deliver five new practices providing general dental services from 8am to 8pm, 365 days, including one in Oakham and one in nearby Melton Mowbray. These services will be provided by JDRM Dental Care and will replace the existing dental out of hours service and dental access centre in Leicester city centre. The exact locations of the new practices will be agreed between NHS England and the service providers, with further details to be announced in the coming months.

The contract also includes a special care dentistry service for patients with special needs throughout Leicestershire and Rutland.

Di Pegg, head of primary care for NHS England in Leicestershire and Rutland, said: “Having gained an understanding of which areas are most in need of better access to dental care, we’re delighted to be able to deliver new NHS services where people need it the most.

“That’s great news for people right across the area, who from December will find it much easier to benefit from routine, urgent and out-of-hours NHS dental care closer to where they live.”