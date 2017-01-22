One in 13 has Type 2 diabetes, new figures show

One in 13 people have Type 2 diabetes, new figures have revealed.

Latest statistics compiled by NHS Digital show the number of people in Lincolnshire rose from 38,686 in March 2011 to 48,413 in March 2016 which is an increase of 25.1 per cent in five years.

And in Leicestershire and Rutland, there was an increase of 32.1 per cent in five years. The figures were released ahead of Diabetes Prevention Week, organised by the East Midlands Cardiovascular Clinical Network, which started on Monday.

It has been developed to raise awareness of Type 2 diabetes and increase referral numbers onto the Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme, which is being rolled out nationally.

Visit www.nhs.uk/oneyou for more information.