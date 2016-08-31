Open day next month at Rainbow Hospice

People in Rutland will have the chance to look around the East Midlands’ only hospice for children and young people as Rainbows opens its door next month.

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People is holding its annual open day on Saturday, September 17, between 10.30am and 3pm.

The open day, which only happens once a year, offers the opportunity for people to visit Rainbows and discover more about the work it does providing care and support to children and young people with life-limited illnesses.

Visitors are welcome to arrive at Rainbows on Lark Rise, Loughborough, LE11 2HS at any time during the Open Day. For more details, call 01509 638000, or visit www.rainbows.co.uk