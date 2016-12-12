Order repeat prescriptions ahead of bank holiday

With the Christmas and New Year bank holidays approaching, South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group is reminding patients to order their repeat prescriptions in plenty of time.

At busy times of year it is important to order and collect any repeat prescriptions in advance of the bank holiday weekend as many pharmacies will be closed.

Chairman of the group Dr Vindi Bhandal said: “The last thing we want for our patients is having their bank holiday spoilt by not being able to take regular medication. For those with long-term health problems, taking daily medication is an important part of their treatment, and many are at risk of suffering serious attacks or hospital stays if medical supplies run out.”