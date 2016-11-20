Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust finds innovative approach to training

Stamford Hospitals Trust has found an innovative way to support staff training.

The team recreated a mock coroner’s court session that focussed on general themes around documentation. The session was held on Friday with Dr Nigel Chapman residing as coroner. Dr Chapman is a retired coroner and has lectured world-wide on the importance of ensuring documentation is accurate and also the role of the nurse in relation to this.

Assistant director of nursing Annette Parker said: “This is a wonderful idea where staff are able to experience a similar situation to a coroner’s courtroom session. The aim is to emphasise just how important it is to ensure all documentation is robust and accurate.”