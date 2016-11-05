Professor Robert Harris to deliver memorial lecture at Stamford Hospital

The Friends of Stamford Hospital are delighted to welcome Professor Robert Harris to deliver this year’s annual Bill Packer Memorial Lecture.

It will take place at 7.30pm on Thursday in the Stamford Hospital meeting hall. All are welcome.

Professor Harris will acknowledge that the NHS is at a tipping point and talk about how and why it needs renewal, and re-engagement.

Professor Harris is the chief executive officer and a partner of the Lakeside Healthcare Group which is a partnership of general practices including all three Stamford practices.

The group is an NHS multi-speciality community provider ‘super-practice’. Such ‘super-practices’ are developing a blueprint for the future of the NHS.

He has worked in the healthcare field for many years including at the centre of policy for the Department of Health.

With degrees in law, economics, finance and public health, Professor Harris is uniquely qualified to explore the problems of the NHS and to talk about new models of delivery for the future.